Coca-Cola UNITED Hosts 2026 Restoration Academy Atlanta Experience

Coca-Cola UNITED hosted 12 Restoration Academy students in Atlanta March 18-22 for a transformative learning experience designed to expose future opportunities and career pathways.

The Birmingham-area students engaged with company leaders at UNITED’s Atlanta South Metro sales center, toured our Marietta production facility and gained firsthand insight into our operations. The students also attended a panel discussion with young professionals from CSE, an industry-leading sports and media talent representation agency. The panelists shared their college and career journeys, and offered advice about the importance of networking, making strong first impressions, staying curious and being intentional about personal and professional growth.

UNITED has supported Restoration Academy’s Atlanta experience biennially since 2022. Coordinated by Christy Danzy, Corporate Manager, Community Relations, with support from Antonio Sweeney, Corporate Communications Intern, and UNITED’s East Region leadership team, this year’s program combined professional development with cultural experiences, including visits to the World of Coca-Cola and an Atlanta United soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The program reflects UNITED’s commitment to creating opportunities for students to explore new possibilities for their future.