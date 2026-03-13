Coca-Cola UNITED Puts East Lake Boulevard Campus on the Market

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

CassandraMickens@ccbcu.com

For Immediate Release

Coca-Cola UNITED Puts East Lake Boulevard Campus On The Market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (March 13, 2026) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has placed its longtime campus off East Lake Boulevard on the market as the company prepares to relocate to its new corporate headquarters and sales center, which is currently under construction in Birmingham’s Kingston community.

Coca-Cola UNITED has operated at 4600 East Lake Blvd. since 1979. Located near Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, the property includes approximately 350,000 square feet of office and industrial space on 39 acres.

Graham & Company, a Birmingham-based commercial real estate firm, will list the property.

“This is a rare opportunity to acquire a well-located, large-scale campus with significant infrastructure already in place,” Graham & Company Senior Vice Presidents Sonny Culp and Ogden Deaton said in a joint statement. “Its proximity to the airport and major transportation corridors makes it highly attractive for a variety of industrial, logistics or corporate users. We are honored to partner with Coca-Cola UNITED to bring this property to market.”

The decision to sell the East Lake campus comes as construction continues on Coca-Cola UNITED’s new corporate headquarters and sales center off 40th Street North on the former Stockham Valves and Fittings site. The approximate $330 million investment is expected to create up to 50 new jobs and retain more than 750 jobs, with construction slated for completion in late 2026.

Coca-Cola UNITED purchased the Stockham site in 2013, about two miles from its East Lake campus, with plans to eventually develop a new facility.

“While the East Lake campus has served our associates and our business well for more than four decades, we are excited about the future and the opportunities our new campus will provide,” said Stan Ellington, Coca-Cola UNITED Capital Investment Project Lead. “This investment reflects our long-term commitment to Birmingham and to creating an environment that supports innovation, growth and our people.”

Additional information about the East Lake Boulevard property, including sale details, is available through Graham & Company.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is among the largest bottlers and distributors of Coke products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has more than 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises in our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, vitaminwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company®, Keurig Dr Pepper® and Monster Energy Company®.

For more than 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. Learn more at cocacolaunited.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.