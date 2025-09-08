Coca-Cola UNITED Named Among America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

CassandraMickens@ccbcu.com

For Immediate Release

Coca-Cola UNITED Named Among America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Sept. 8, 2025) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized companies through a comprehensive assessment involving associate interviews, company reviews, publicly accessible data and an analysis of over 120 key performance indicators.

“Being named one of America’s Greatest Workplaces 2025 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group is a great honor and reflection of the core values we live every day,” said Coca-Cola UNITED Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer Gianetta Jones. “We are proud of the ‘Associates First’ culture we’ve built, and we remain dedicated to evolving it with purpose and care.”

“Companies that emphasize building a strong workplace environment see higher levels of associate engagement. And with higher associate engagement comes a range of benefits. That’s why Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group are partnering for the third-annual ranking of America’s Greatest Workplaces, recognizing the companies where associate engagement comes naturally,” said Newsweek Editor-in-Chief Jennifer H. Cunningham.

In addition to being named one of the nation’s best workplaces overall, Coca-Cola UNITED has also been recognized with the following accolades:

“We are invested in creating an environment where all individuals can thrive – personally and professionally,” Jones said. “We celebrate this achievement with pride, knowing it reflects the strength of our Coca-Cola UNITED family.”

###

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is among the largest bottlers and distributors of Coke products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has more than 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, vitaminwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company®, Keurig Dr Pepper® and Monster Energy Company®.

For more than 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. Learn more at cocacolaunited.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).