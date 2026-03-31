Coca-Cola UNITED Named Most Supportive Corporate Citizen at BBJ Nonprofit Awards

Coca-Cola UNITED was named Most Supportive Corporate Citizen at the Birmingham Business Journal’s 2026 Nonprofit Awards held March 19. The recognition celebrates organizations dedicated to strengthening communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and meaningful partnerships with nonprofit organizations.

UNITED was nominated for the honor by United Way of Central Alabama (UWCA), a longtime community partner. The company’s ties to community investment date back to its founder, Crawford Johnson Sr., who helped establish UWCA in 1923 when it was known as the Birmingham Community Chest. An enduring commitment to supporting neighbors and uplifting communities remains central to UNITED’s mission.

An excerpt from UWCA’s nomination reads:

“From its role in United Way’s founding to its continued leadership and engagement today, Coca-Cola UNITED represents what it means to be a supportive corporate citizen. Its partnership with United Way of Central Alabama reflects more than a century of shared values, sustained investment and meaningful action in service to the Birmingham region.

For its historic legacy, executive leadership, broad employee participation and unwavering commitment to community well-being, Coca-Cola UNITED is a highly deserving nominee for the Birmingham Business Journal’s Most Supportive Corporate Citizen Award.”