Coca-Cola UNITED Announces 2026 Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship Winners

Coca‑Cola UNITED is proud to announce the 2026 recipients of the Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship.

Twenty outstanding high school seniors who are the children, stepchildren, grandchildren or step‑grandchildren of Coca‑Cola UNITED associates were selected for the competitive scholarship for their demonstrated excellence in academics, leadership and involvement.

Established in 1995, the Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones Scholarship supports the education of associate families while honoring the legacy of former Coca-Cola UNITED leaders Crawford Johnson III and Walker Johnson Jones.

“We are incredibly proud of these students and all they have accomplished,” said Christy Danzy, corporate community relations manager for Coca‑Cola UNITED. “Their determination, leadership and commitment to service are truly inspiring. It is a privilege to be part of their journey as they begin college and transition into adulthood.”

The following students were selected as this year’s scholarship recipients. Each will receive a $3,000 or $5,000 annual scholarship to attend the college or university of their choice, renewable for up to four years.

Sumedha Annepu, daughter of Sobhan Annepu (Atlanta North Metro), is a senior at Denmark High School in Alpharetta, Ga. An accomplished student leader, she is a state of Distributive Education Clubs of America champion and a member of Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America and the National Technical Honor Society. She also has a passion for community service, co-founding her school’s chapter of Compassion for Animals and volunteering as a tutor and mentor through Rotary Club. She intends to study economics in college.

Cayson Barreto, the son of Augusto Barreto-Molina (Valparaiso), earned an associate degree at age 16 from Northwest Florida State College while completing his homeschool studies. Highly creative, he is an award-winning photographer, a guitarist and an actor who has appeared in a Stephen King film, among other stage and film productions. He has also won state 4-H titles in shotgun, horticulture and meat judging. He plans to major in geography in college and pursue a career in Geographic Information Systems.

Mariah Brandon, the stepdaughter of Dewayne Hector (New Orleans), is a senior at Mandeville High School in Mandeville, La., where she has served as president of the Medical Scrub Club and founding president of the Foreign Language Club. She is also a member of the National Honor Society, Bilingual Club, Green Club and Book Club. In the community, she has volunteered for numerous organizations, including serving as a peer tutor. She plans to study microbiology in college and aspires to become a radiation oncologist.

Ashton Brittain, son of Tammie Brittain (Brunswick), is a senior at Brunswick High School. He has distinguished himself as one of Georgia’s top student musicians through his selection for All‑State Band. He serves as trumpet section leader and brass captain for his school band and takes great pride in honoring veterans by performing patriotic trumpet music at the Brunswick Airport during Honor Flight homecomings. In college, he plans to major in music education and trumpet performance.

Olivia Bryant, daughter of Charles Edward Bryant Jr. (Baton Rouge), is a senior at Baton Rouge Magnet High School. With a passion for journalism and storytelling, she has been involved in her school’s Radio Training Program throughout high school, winning Best Newscast at the 2025 IBS Media Awards and the 2025 John Drury Media Awards. She plans to major in journalism and mass communications in college, aspiring to become a news reporter. She was a National Merit semifinalist.

Mackenzie Canady is the daughter of Bradley Paul Canady (Augusta) and a senior at Greenbrier High School in Evans, Ga., where she participated in the Healthcare Pathway program to prepare for a future career in nursing. The student‑athlete plays varsity soccer and basketball, has been inducted into three honor societies and was honored by her community with a 2025-2026 Scholar Athlete Award. She will play Division I soccer at Charleston Southern University while pursuing a nursing degree.

Asa Crowson, the son of Amanda Crowson (Corporate/Central Region), is a senior at Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. He achieved the highest rank in Scouting, Eagle Scout, and has been inducted into five honor societies. A dedicated musician, he is trumpet section leader for his school’s band and a member of the Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble, Warrcorps and Wind Ensemble. He plans to pursue a degree in music education and become a high school band director.

Savannah Dollar, the daughter of Michael Todd Dollar (Auburn), is a senior at Central High School in Phenix City, Ala. An award-winning actress and playwright, she is active in Thespian Society. She was also founding president of Red Devil Cybersecurity Club, chapter representative for SkillsUSA and an ambassador for Let’s Grow STEAMx. She was named a College Board AP Scholar with Distinction and a National Merit semifinalist. She intends to major in biochemistry in college with the goal of becoming a pharmaceutical researcher.

Novak Dondur is the son of Vedran Dondur (Atlanta South Metro) and a senior at St. Nicholas Orthodox Academy in Atlanta. He excels academically and uses his skills to tutor middle and high school students in math. A former club soccer player, he has served as a youth soccer referee as well as a team sports leader at his school. He was also recognized with a national award by the College Board and intends to pursue a degree in civil engineering.

Kathryn Hamilton is the daughter of Robert Porcher Hamilton (Robertsdale) and a senior at Bayside Academy in Daphne, Ala. She is a member of the National Honor Society, an AP Scholar with Distinction and a recipient of her school’s Jeanne Yancey Service Award. She spends her summers as a tournament assistant at the Mobile Tennis Center. Co-president of Biomedical Careers Club, she plans to pursue a biology degree with the intention of becoming an OBGYN physician’s assistant.

Asher Isaacson is the son of Kristen Isaacson (Athens) and a senior at Jackson County High School in Hoschton, Ga. A Georgia Certificate of Merit recipient, he is a member of the National Honor Society and secretary of SkillsUSA. He serves as tuba section leader in marching and concert band and is boys varsity lacrosse team captain. He has gained hands‑on experience as a diesel mechanic intern, in a race‑car mechanic shop and on a spec Corvette pit crew, and plans to study motorsports engineering in college.

Brianna Mule is the daughter of David Anthony Mule (New Orleans) and a senior at Fontainebleau High School in Mandeville, La. She is a member of the National Honor Society, National Hispanic Honor Society and Student Council. A dedicated student-athlete, she is captain of both the volleyball and track teams, a member of the powerlifting team and active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She plans to support her education as a part-time EMT while pursuing a degree in engineering.

Ethan Nila is the son of Efren Nila (Columbus) and valedictorian of his senior class at Smiths Station High School in Smiths Station, Ala. He is a member of the National Honor Society, secretary of Areopagus English Honor Society and vice president of both the National Science Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta Honor Society. He is also a member of the golf team and math team. He plans to pursue a degree in aerospace engineering and hopes to become a test pilot.

Marvin Onwuanumkpe is the son of Macalista Onwuanumkpe (Atlanta South Metro) and a senior at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, Ga. He is secretary of Future Business Leaders of America, treasurer of Distributive Education Clubs of America and a member of the National Honors Society, National Science Honor Society, Beta Club and the Powder Springs Youth Council. He has received the Georgia Certificate of Merit and plans to major in neuroscience with the goal of becoming a neurosurgeon.

Akosua Osei‑Banie is the daughter of Sandra Adu‑Gyamfi (College Park) and a senior at Starr’s Mill High School in Fayetteville, Ga. She is the founding president of her school’s Black Student Association, vice president of the Youth Advocate Association and captain of the marching band. An AP Scholar with Distinction, she is a member of the National Honor Society and participates in French Club, the National French Honor Society, Model UN, Key Club, Beta Club, Pals Club and Thespian Society. She plans to major in architecture in college.

Paisley Patalas is the daughter of William Austin Patalas (Scottsboro) and a senior at Pisgah High School in Dutton, Ala. A dedicated student‑athlete, she serves as captain of both the varsity basketball and varsity volleyball teams and is also a member of the varsity softball team. She is a member of Spanish Club, History Club and Beta Club and was selected as a delegate to Alabama Girls State. She plans to study biology in college on a pre‑dental track.

Addy Pierce is the step‑granddaughter of Nazareth Teresa Diaz (Mobile) and a senior at Daphne High School in Daphne, Ala. She excels in academics and athletics, serving as captain of the school’s swim team and a member of the National Honor Society. She is an AP Scholar with Honors, participates in the International Baccalaureate program and is active in the Student Government Association and Future Business Leaders of America. She plans to major in education and become a middle or high school English teacher.

Aadyn Polk is the daughter of Derek Bradley Polk (Baton Rouge) and a senior at Parkview Baptist School in Baton Rouge, La. A dedicated student‑athlete and leader, she serves as captain and chaplain of the varsity volleyball team and is also a member of the powerlifting team, pickleball club and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She serves on Student Council and is founding president of St. Jude Club. She plans to major in biology with a minor in nutrition.

Cambren Price is the grandson of Betty J. Guy (Corporate/Central Region) and a senior at Zachary High School in Zachary, La. An agriculture student, he raises livestock and grows gardens, gaining hands‑on experience as an intern at a local plant nursery. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Phi Gamma Beta Youth Fraternity. He also serves as captain of the varsity basketball team. He plans to major in agricultural science with a concentration in business.

Carson Pullen is the son of Jeremy Tyson Pullen (Atlanta North Metro) and a senior at Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Ga. He is the founding president of the school’s Environmental Club and serves as chair of environmental justice for the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He is a member of the National Honor Society, serves as treasurer of Student Council and is captain of the varsity lacrosse team. He plans to major in biology in college and hopes to become a dentist.