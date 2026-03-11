Lafayette Consolidated Government and Lafayette Coca-Cola Launch New PARC Scholarship for Student-Athletes

Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks, Art, Recreation and Culture (PARC) is proud to announce the launch of the Lafayette Coca-Cola PARC Scholarship Program, made possible through the generous support of the Lafayette Coca-Cola Bottling Company.

The Lafayette Coca-Cola PARC Scholarship will award two $750 scholarships—one to a graduating female student-athlete and one to a graduating male student-athlete—who have actively participated in PARC Athletics and are preparing to complete high school this academic year.

This scholarship honors the dedication, perseverance, and community spirit of young athletes who have grown through the PARC system and are now taking the next step toward their academic and career goals.

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Applicant must have participated in a PARC program through one of our associations for at least two years as an athlete within Lafayette Parish.

through one of our associations for at least as an athlete within Lafayette Parish. Must be scheduled to graduate during the current academic year in Lafayette Parish.

during the current academic year in Lafayette Parish. Must be in good academic standing at their school and submit a current academic-year transcript with their application.

Applicants must submit:

A completed application form.

A personal statement (300 words or fewer) addressing: Their involvement in PARC The impact of PARC on their development Their future goals and how this scholarship will support those goals Which association they played for in PARC

One letter of recommendation from a coach, teacher, or mentor.

Scholarship recipients will be selected based on:

Demonstrated commitment to PARC

Involvement in community service

Contribution to the program and its mission

Academic effort and potential

Quality and thoughtfulness of the personal statement

A selection committee comprised of PARC representatives and Lafayette Coca-Cola associates will review applications and select the recipients.

Applications must be submitted via email with the subject line as “Coca-Cola Scholarship Submission” to Eric Mouton, PARC Athletic Program Manager, at ewmouton@lafayettela.gov no later than March 30. Late applications will not be accepted. Scholarship recipients will be announced on Monday, April 27.

PARC remains committed to fostering youth development through athletics, leadership, and community engagement. The Lafayette Coca-Cola PARC Scholarship Program reflects that shared commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders in Lafayette Parish.