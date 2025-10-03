Coca-Cola UNITED Donates Van to Community Kitchens of Birmingham

Coca-Cola UNITED recently donated a van to The Community Kitchens of Birmingham, a nonprofit dedicated to providing healthy, delicious meals to those who are hungry. Founded in 1981, Community Kitchens operates in Birmingham’s Southside and provides meal delivery in Woodlawn, Kingston and East Birmingham. Each year, the organization serves more than 44,000 meals to individuals and families in need.

With the addition of the van, Community Kitchens will strengthen its impact across Birmingham neighborhoods.

“We are deeply grateful to Coca-Cola UNITED for their generous donation of a van to our organization. This gift is more than just a vehicle —it’s a lifeline that will allow us to reach more individuals and families in need, delivering meals and hope directly to those who need it most,” said Community Kitchens Executive Director Kimberly M. Speights. “Their support strengthens our mission and reminds us that when businesses and communities come together, we can make a real difference.”

“Community Kitchens of Birmingham has been a source of nourishment and hope in our city for decades,” said Coca-Cola UNITED Corporate Community Relations Manager Christy Danzy. “At Coca-Cola UNITED, we believe in uplifting organizations that are making a real difference in people’s lives.”