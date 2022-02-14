Birmingham Coca-Cola Named Birmingham Legion FC Primary Jersey Partner

Birmingham Legion FC, the Magic City’s first and only locally owned and operated professional soccer franchise, on Feb. 14 announced Birmingham Coca-Cola as the official jersey partner of the club. The premier non-alcoholic beverage provider has signed a five-year agreement and will feature prominently on Legion FC kits, at Legion FC games and events, and on public-facing platforms.

“As Legion FC approaches the 2022 season, we continue to make important strides as a club,” said Legion FC President and General Manager Jay Heaps. “We are extremely proud to announce Birmingham Coca-Cola as an essential partner, demonstrating another significant step forward as we move into Protective Stadium.”

Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Company Marketing Director Scott Smith said, “Our new partnership with Birmingham Legion FC is another example of Birmingham Coca-Cola investing in local organizations who continue to make a dedicated effort to move Birmingham in a positive direction. The utilization of Protective Stadium as the new home of Legion FC will make the team and the city premier entities in the USL Championship.”

Birmingham Coca-Cola Bottling Company will receive exclusive rights as the official refreshment and hydration provider for Birmingham Legion FC. In addition to branding on the front of all Legion FC jerseys, the Coca-Cola and BodyArmor logos will be prominent at all official club events and integrated within digital and broadcast content. BodyArmor will also serve as the exclusive Sports Drink for the Legion FC players, coaches and supporting staff.

The partnership and jersey unveiling will be highlighted before media and season ticket holders at this Friday’s ‘Meet the Team’ event, Feb. 18, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at the Club Lounge at Protective Stadium, located at 1020 24th St. N., Birmingham, AL 35203. Check out the event announcement here.

Legion FC 2022 Season Ticket packages are available now starting at just $100, and include access to this event, as well as tickets to the club’s exhibition match versus Atlanta United this Sunday, and all 17 regular season USL Championship home games.

For more information fans are encouraged to check out bhmlegion.com/2022tickets or contact the Legion FC Ticket Office.