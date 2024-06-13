Coca-Cola UNITED Breaks Ground on New $330M Facility in Birmingham

Coca-Cola UNITED Breaks Ground on New $330M Facility in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (June 13, 2024) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) today hosted a ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of its new facility in Birmingham’s Kingston community – an approximate $330 million investment that is expected to create up to 50 new jobs and retain more than 750 jobs in the Magic City.

Construction is slated to last about three years with a projected completion in early 2027.

In remarks before a crowd that included state and local government officials, community partners and associates, Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO Mike Suco reflected on the rich history and longevity of Coca-Cola in Birmingham and surrounding areas. Founded in 1902 by Crawford Johnson Sr. in a modest facility in downtown Birmingham, Coca-Cola UNITED has grown to become the second largest privately held, family-owned company in Alabama and the third largest Coca-Cola bottler in the U.S.

“While I have the honor of leading our company during this exciting chapter, this moment wouldn’t be possible without our past and present leadership, our community partners, our customers, our consumers, and last but not least, our associates,” Suco said. “Birmingham has been our home for 122 years, and Birmingham will remain our home well into the future.”

Touted as a gateway to Birmingham, the new facility will sit on the former Stockham Valves and Fittings site on 40th Street North and will be highly visible to passing motorists along Interstate 20/59. The new facility will house the Birmingham Coca-Cola sales center and warehouse, as well as Coca-Cola UNITED’s Corporate, Central Region and North Alabama Division headquarters. The company’s Classic Food and Vending arm, customer solutions center and services department will also be housed in the new facility.

Also on hand to deliver remarks were Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, District 4 Birmingham City Councilor J.T. Moore, Jefferson County Commission President Pro-Tem Joe Knight and District 1 Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales.

Coca-Cola UNITED Board Chairman Conrad Rafield led the crowd in a Coca-Cola toast to mark the occasion, citing the company’s foundational values of family, service and community. Joining Rafield on stage during the toast were Coca-Cola UNITED Board Vice Chairman and former President and CEO John Sherman and Birmingham Coca-Cola associates with 40-plus years of service to the company.

“We believe the communities we serve are not just our neighbors, but an integral part of our Coca-Cola UNITED family,” Rafield said. “We are committed to supporting and growing together for many years to come.”

