Coca-Cola UNITED Hosts Grand Opening for New $19 Million Jasper Facility

Contact: Andy Britton, Coca-Cola UNITED

AndyBritton@ccbcu.com

For Immediate Release

Coca-Cola UNITED Hosts Grand Opening for New $19 Million Jasper Facility

JASPER, Ga. (March 6, 2025) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) today hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its new Jasper Coca-Cola sales center and warehouse – an approximate $19 million investment that the company says will benefit its associates, customers and consumers.

The 26,000-square-foot facility, which sits on three acres off Hugh Mullins Court, includes a sales and distribution center, warehouse, fleet shop and office space. The facility will serve as a hub to distribute products to customers and communities throughout Cherokee, Fannin, Gilmer, Pickens, Towns and Union counties.

“This grand opening event has been a long time coming and we are so excited to see it come to life and share it with all of you today,” said Jasper Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Tim Brown said in ceremony remarks. “Whether you are a lifelong resident of Pickens County, a local or state elected official, or a longtime customer, we are thankful for your support of Jasper Coca-Cola, which has been in this community for almost 100 years.”

Brown continued, “The financial investment made by Coca-Cola UNITED into this new facility and the daily investment of time, care and effort shown by our Jasper associates will continue to generate results for many years to come.”

Jasper Mayor Kirk Raffield and Pickens County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Amberle Godfrey were also present to deliver remarks.

“On behalf of the City of Jasper, we are tremendously grateful and blessed to have a community partner like Coca-Cola,” Raffield said. “They have demonstrated that they are the true epitome of community service, and this most recent building continues to solidify their corporate policy of giving back and investing in the community they serve.”

Said Godfrey, “The grand opening of this facility is a monumental moment for our community. The investment Coca-Cola UNITED has made in our community not only strengthens Coca-Cola’s presence in our region but also demonstrates their continued commitment to the City of Jasper and Pickens County. This facility will create new job opportunities, foster economic growth and ensure that Jasper and Pickens County remains a leader in the business sector.”

Established in 1932, Jasper Coca-Cola joined the Coca-Cola UNITED family of bottlers in 2017. Today, Jasper Coca-Cola employs 58 associates, serves more than 1,000 customers and sells and distributes nearly 2 million cases of Coca-Cola products annually.

###

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is among the largest bottlers and distributors of Coke products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has more than 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, vitaminwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company®, Keurig Dr Pepper® and Monster Energy Company®.

For more than 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. Learn more at cocacolaunited.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).