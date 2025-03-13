Mobile Coca-Cola Production, Atlanta Division Win Claude Nielsen Award for Excellence

Coca-Cola UNITED’s Mobile, Alabama Production Center and Atlanta Division are the winners of the 2025 Claude Nielsen Award for Excellence, the company’s highest honor recognizing and rewarding associates who embrace the company’s mission, purpose and values.

The awards were given during a ceremony held March 12 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Mobile Production Plant Manager Danny Moseley, Warehouse and Logistics Manager Herman Figgers, Regional Food and Safety Systems Manager Julia Thomas and Administrative Assistant Nicole Dorris were present to accept the coveted trophy designed by metal artists at Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham.

Mobile Production competed against two other production teams for the award – College Park, Georgia Production and Cleveland, Tennessee Production.

“I have to thank our team in Mobile because without you we couldn’t have been here,” Moseley said in his acceptance remarks. “I’m so proud of you, it’s such an honor to be here tonight and we want to be back next year.”

Accepting the trophy for the Atlanta Division were Division Vice President Victor Ragland, Special Projects Manager Bujar Bakalli, Athens Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Fred Butler and Atlanta South Metro Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Roberto Privitera. The Atlanta Division is comprised of 1,700 associates across five sales centers in Georgia – Athens, Atlanta North Metro, Atlanta South Metro, Gainesville and Lawrenceville.

The Atlanta Division competed against two other sales division teams for the award – the Gulf States Division and the Savannah River Division.

“Thank you to the 1,700 associates back in the ATL that made it happen,” Ragland said in his acceptance remarks. “I want to thank Claude for all the support, our Chairman Conrad [Rafield], our CEO Mike [Suco], our executive leadership team and to my boss, Crawford [Jones], who had faith in me to run Atlanta.”

In addition to bringing home the award to display over the next year, the winning teams will also receive a celebration in their geographic location and $25,000 to donate to the nonprofit organization of their choice.

A total of six finalists made presentations before a judges’ panel at Coca-Cola UNITED’s corporate headquarters in Birmingham the morning of March 12 to tell their stories of culture, service and community.

The Claude Nielsen Award for Excellence was established as a tribute to Nielsen, who retired in 2023 after 20 years as Chairman of Coca-Cola UNITED’s Board of Directors and more than 40 years with company.