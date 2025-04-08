Coca-Cola UNITED Welcomes New Coca-Cola Scholars

Coca-Cola UNITED is honored to have seven high school seniors within its six-state territory join the Coca-Cola Scholars Class of 2025:

Arthur Ilyasov, Suwanee, Ga.

Vaishnavi Kumbala, Metairie, La.

Temple Lester, Smoke Rise, Ga.

Andrew Lin, Suwanee, Ga.

Frank Lin, Suwanee, Ga.

Sierra Pape, Atlanta

Grant Pool, Woodstock, Ga.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program is a joint effort between The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola bottlers nationwide, including UNITED. It is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the U.S. – providing, to date, more than $87 million in scholarships to more than 7,050 college-bound students.

Funded by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, a total of 150 scholars are each awarded a $20,000 scholarship to use at the accredited college or university of their choice, as well as leadership training, college success coaching and mentorship. Scholars also join an elite network of program alumni, with whom they will be invited to engage throughout the rest of their careers.

UNITED’s history with Coca‑Cola Scholars dates back to former UNITED CEO Crawford Johnson III, who, in his role as chair of the Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Association, led the creation of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program to honor the 100th anniversary of Coca‑Cola in 1986.