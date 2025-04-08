Coca-Cola UNITED, Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Hosts Community Service Project Benefitting Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

CassandraMickens@ccbcu.com

(205) 612-6779

For Immediate Release

Coca-Cola UNITED, Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation Hosts Community Service Project Benefitting Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

ATLANTA (April 8, 2025) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) and the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation (CCSF) hosted a community service project April 5 for the 2025 class of Coca-Cola Scholars benefitting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta (BGCMA).

Coca-Cola Scholars, representing 150 high school seniors across the U.S., spent part of their Scholars Weekend building and decorating skateboards and helmets for Atlanta Club members. For more than 80 years, BGCMA has created safe, inclusive and engaging environments for kids and teens ages 6-18, with 26 Clubs located in 11 counties across metro Atlanta.

“Partnering with the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for this project has been an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Christy Danzy, Coca-Cola UNITED Corporate Community Relations Manager. “This collaboration illustrates the power of coming together to uplift and inspire the next generation, and we’re honored to play a part in creating meaningful moments that make a lasting impact in our communities.”

Said CCSF President Jane Hale Paulsen, “This project means so much to us. Service is at the heart of what it means to be a Coca-Cola Scholar, and we are thrilled to partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta and Coca-Cola UNITED to make skateboards for their incredible programming. Coca-Cola UNITED was instrumental in the creation of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation in 1986, so it is particularly special to celebrate the 37th class of Scholars with them in this way.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Coca-Cola UNITED and Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for their generous donation of skateboards to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta,” said Lauren Odom BGCMA Director, Institutional Giving. “This gift not only promotes physical activity and creativity but also empowers our members to try something new, build confidence, and connect with their peers in meaningful ways. Thank you for investing in the futures of our youth and helping us create a safe, fun and inspiring space for them to grow.”

The Coca-Cola Scholars Program is a joint effort between The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola bottlers nationwide. It is the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship program in the U.S. – providing, to date, more than $87 million in scholarships to more than 7,050 college-bound students.

Funded by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, each scholar is awarded a $20,000 college scholarship to use at the accredited college or university of their choice, as well as leadership training, college success coaching and mentorship. They also join an elite network of program alumni, with whom they will be invited to engage throughout the rest of their careers.

Coca‑Cola UNITED’s history with the Coca‑Cola Scholars Program dates back to former UNITED CEO Crawford Johnson III, who, in his role as chair of the Coca-Cola Bottlers’ Association, led the creation of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program to honor the 100th anniversary of Coca‑Cola in 1986.

###

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is among the largest bottlers and distributors of Coke products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has more than 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, vitaminwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company®, Keurig Dr Pepper® and Monster Energy Company®.

For more than 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. Learn more at cocacolaunited.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).