Charlie Mader Named Vice President of Coca-Cola UNITED Gulf States Division

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

CassandraMickens@ccbcu.com

(205) 612-6779

For Immediate Release

NEW ORLEANS (March 3, 2025) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced Charlie Mader as its new Gulf States Division Vice President, effective March 1.

In his new role, Mader will lead approximately 1,100 associates and five sales centers in Louisiana and Mississippi – New Orleans and Gulfport, Hattiesburg, McComb and Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

“Charlie has consistently demonstrated the ability to build and lead high-performing teams with a relentless passion to win in the marketplace every single day,” said Scott McCallister, Coca-Cola UNITED West Region Vice President. “We are confident that Charlie will play a pivotal role in our continued success for years to come.”

With more than three decades of service to the Coca-Cola system, Mader was most recently Sales Center Manager of New Orleans Coca-Cola Bottling Company – a role he held for 17 years. His previous roles include Retail Director of Sales, Sales Manager and Area Manager.

“Coca-Cola has been a part of my life for many years, and I am grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our associates, customers and communities,” Mader said. “I look forward to building on our strong foundation and being a great ambassador for this incredible brand.”

Mader and his family reside in Harahan, La.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is among the largest bottlers and distributors of Coke products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has more than 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, vitaminwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company®, Keurig Dr Pepper® and Monster Energy Company®.

For more than 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. Learn more at cocacolaunited.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).