Coca-Cola UNITED Hosts Grand Opening at Newly Renovated $25M Lafayette Facility

LAFAYETTE, La. (June 18, 2024) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) today hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its newly renovated Lafayette Coca-Cola sales center and warehouse – an approximate $25 million investment that the company says will benefit its associates, customers and consumers.

The revamped sales center follows suit with other facilities in Coca-Cola UNITED’s six-state footprint with a new break room, a large meeting space and other modern amenities. Improvements to Lafayette Coca-Cola’s warehouse include 16 new loading docks, a new check-in building and additional associate and truck parking.

“I’m incredibly excited to celebrate the grand opening of our newly renovated Lafayette facility with our team today. Their hard work and dedication are what make this company great, and this investment ensures they have the modern workspace they deserve,” Lafayette Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Bud Wall said in ceremony remarks. “We’re also thrilled to be a part of the Lafayette community and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers and giving back for many years to come.”

Coca-Cola UNITED Louisiana Division Vice President Chris Alack added that the investment ensures the company continues to meet the demands of its customers, consumers and communities.

“This investment in our Lafayette facility is a testament to our long-standing commitment to this community. We’ve been here since 1919 and we’re proud to build upon our rich history here,” Alack said. “This renovation project ensures that we’re positioned for future growth and success and allows us to continue to be a great place to work for our associates and a valuable partner to our customers and our community.”

Also on hand to deliver remarks were Lafayette Consolidated Government Mayor-President Chief of Staff Christina Dayries, Lafayette Economic Development Authority President and CEO Mandi Mitchell, and One Acadiana President and CEO Troy Wayman.

Established in 1919 and acquired by Coca-Cola UNITED in 1985, Lafayette Coca-Cola employs more than 200 associates and serves Lafayette, Acadia, Vermilion, St. Landry, St. Martin and Evangeline parishes. Lafayette Coca-Cola has operated out of its current facility at 1314 Eraste Landry Road since the 1970s. The local bottler sells and distributes more than six million cases of Coca-Cola products annually.

