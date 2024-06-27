Coca-Cola UNITED Launches New Student Internship Program

Thirteen college students are gaining real-world experience this summer working for one of the world’s biggest brands. The following students have been selected to participate in the new Student Internship Program hosted by Coca-Cola UNITED.

Bessma Abutunis , Kennesaw State University, Marketing Major

Kaleb Bryant , University of Alabama, Hospitality Management Major

Lauren Camp , University of Alabama, Human Resources Major

Hayden Galbraith , University of Georgia, Advertising Major

Laith Gambino , University of Alabama at Birmingham, Economics Major

Nadia Ghabayan , University of Alabama at Birmingham, Marketing Analytics and Industrial Distribution Major

Zachary Hucaluk , Auburn University, Supply Chain Management Major

Kalon Jones , Tuskegee University, Computer Science and Information Technology Major

Kyle Martin , University of Kentucky, Communications Major

Marco Talini , University of Bocconi in Milan, Italy; Business Administration Major

Jeremiah Washington , Fort Valley State University, Business Administration Major

Will Whittenberg , Auburn University, Supply Chain Management Major

Elle Worthen, Auburn University, Marketing Major

“We’ve had internships for decades, but traditionally they’ve been department- or project-based,” said Jennifer Gullo, Coca-Cola UNITED Talent Acquisition Director. “We are working to formalize our college internship program, keeping students in a peer group so they can learn the entirety of our organization together.”

The eight-week paid summer program provides participants the opportunity to rotate throughout each department within Coca-Cola UNITED, in addition to spending two weeks shadowing in a department that aligns with their field of study. They also take part in weekly professional development workshops. The program is open to students from any college or university, and those selected are placed within UNITED’s six-state territory.

Applications for Summer 2025 will be available online in mid-December.