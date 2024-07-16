Mobile Coca-Cola Production Sponsors Camp SMILE Lunch

The Mobile Coca-Cola Production Center team sponsored and served lunch to campers, counselors and staff at United Cerebral Palsy of Mobile’s Camp SMILE on June 27. Camp SMILE is a residential camp for individuals with disabilities 5 to 50 years old and their siblings.

With adapted rules and specialized equipment, Camp SMILE offers an array of activities, including swimming, boating, fishing, arts and crafts, horseback riding, ziplining and archery. For more information about volunteer opportunities, click here.