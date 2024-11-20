Coca-Cola UNITED, Cheeriodicals Partner to Honor Veterans

Coca-Cola UNITED recently partnered with Cheeriodicals, a Birmingham, Alabama-based company that specializes in corporate team building, to assemble and deliver care packages to Veteran Affairs (VA) facilities in Birmingham, Atlanta, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“We were proud to team up with Cheeriodicals to build gift packages for our veterans,” said Alan Lincoln, Birmingham Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager. “This partnership allows us to bring our team together with the shared purpose of recognizing our veterans. Our hope is each veteran got a little joy from our visit and each gift package.”

Coca-Cola UNITED associates in each location gathered to assemble 150 care packages that included a blanket, beverage tumbler, patrioitic magazines and activities, and several other convenience items. Associates also penned notes to veteran recipients, thanking them for their bravery and service.

During delivery, veterans were greeted by Coca-Cola UNITED associates and a very special guest – the Coca-Cola Polar Bear. Said Gordon Lance, an Army veteran in Chattanooga, “I got my picture made with the Coca-Cola bear, and everything looks great. I appreciate the thought that they took into doing this for us.”