Coca-Cola Takes the Stage as the Naming Partner of New Birmingham Amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Nov. 12, 2024) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) today announced it will be the name in title partner of the new Birmingham Amphitheater, located on the city’s Northside area. The Coca-Cola Amphitheater, set to open Summer of 2025, will bring some of the most popular artists to Birmingham, establishing itself as a premier destination for live entertainment and enriching the city’s bustling cultural landscape.

“We’re proud to support a venue that celebrates our community through the universal language of music,” said Mike Suco, Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO. “Coca-Cola has always been about bringing people together and creating moments of happiness. We see the Coca-Cola Amphitheater as the perfect space to continue that tradition.”

Partnering with the Amphitheater embodies Coca-Cola’s long-standing mission to enrich the lives of the communities it serves. By attracting more visitors to Birmingham, this new venue will stimulate the local economy and enhance the city’s reputation as a destination for arts and culture which aligns with Coca-Cola’s mission to invest in Birmingham.

“A world-class amphitheater deserves a world-class name, and few names are more iconic than Coca-Cola,” said Conrad Rafield, Coca-Cola UNITED Board Chairman. “The Coca-Cola Amphitheater is poised to become a major venue for live performances in Alabama, and we are invested in promoting the city of Birmingham as a vibrant cultural hub.”

With a capacity of more than 9,000, the new venue is set to host over 20 shows for the 2025 concert season, as well as other special events. This exciting venue is a joint effort between the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), the City of Birmingham, Jefferson County and Live Nation.

“The demand for live music is reaching unprecedented heights, and the Coca-Cola Amphitheater will be the backdrop for unforgettable moments and lifelong memories for fans,” said Rob Scolaro, Live Nation’s Senior Vice President and Head of Venue Sales. “Together with Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, we’re proud to bring Birmingham a new venue that captures the spirit of the city’s Northside, celebrates its thriving music scene, and strengthens its place on the national entertainment map. This amphitheater isn’t just a stage—it’s a space where fans and artists will share experiences that last a lifetime, driving Birmingham’s cultural legacy forward.”

“We are truly excited to have Coca-Cola join the group of partners working to bring this exciting new venue to life,” said Tad Snider, CEO of the BJCC. “Coca-Cola has been a valued partner at the BJCC for many years, and having such a partner be an integral part in expanding the mission of the BJCC to be the center of world-class entertainment in the region aligns perfectly. We look forward to working hand-in-hand as we complete this new venue for our community.”

To learn more about this venue, please visit Coca-ColaAmphitheater.com.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is among the largest bottlers and distributors of Coke products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has more than 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, vitaminwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company®, Keurig Dr Pepper® and Monster Energy Company®.

For more than 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. Learn more at cocacolaunited.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit livenationentertainment.com.

About BJCC

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is Alabama’s premier sports, convention and entertainment center. It is home to two exhibition halls offering 220,000 square feet for trade shows and exhibitions, as well as sports and entertainment venues, including a concert hall, stadium, and the state’s largest arena. The BJCC campus also includes the Uptown Entertainment District, The Westin Birmingham Hotel and Alabama’s largest hotel, the 757-room Sheraton Birmingham. Visit bjcc.org.