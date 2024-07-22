Chattanooga Coca-Cola Celebrates Historic 125th Anniversary

Chattanooga Coca-Cola, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler, turns 125 years old this month and the company is celebrating the historic milestone for 125 days throughout the Scenic City.

“As we love to say around here, ‘Inside every bottle there’s a little bit of Chattanooga,’” said Darren Hodges, Vice President of the Tennessee Valley Division for Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), which owns the Chattanooga Coca-Cola franchise.

“Chattanooga Coca-Cola is deeply grateful for the unwavering support of our community. We are honored to continue refreshing generations and look forward to many more years of serving our customers and consumers with the same dedication and passion that has marked our incredible journey,” Hodges said.

Chattanooga Coca-Cola’s 125th anniversary date is July 21, when the company will host a celebration for its associates. The following day, July 22, the Coca-Cola team will deliver commemorative bottles in downtown Chattanooga to community leaders and host an open house for the Shepherd community.

Local leaders are expressing their gratitude for Coca-Cola’s longstanding presence in Chattanooga and surrounding communities.

“Chattanooga would not be the city it is today if it weren’t for Coca-Cola bottling. For 125 years, Coca-Cola has been a vital partner and economic engine of our community. Congratulations to everyone at Coca-Cola for reaching this milestone, which underscores the deep connection between Chattanooga and this iconic American company,” said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly.

Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp said, “In many ways, Hamilton County has gone as Coca-Cola has over the last 125 years. The Coca-Cola story of entrepreneurship and philanthropy is essential to understanding our community’s history. After all, Atlanta may have invented Coca-Cola, but Chattanooga bottled it and gave it to the world.”

Chattanooga Coca-Cola began ringing in its anniversary with a commemorative painting unveiling at the Tennessee Aquarium, prize giveaways and a “Coca-Cola Night” at a Chattanooga Lookouts game. Upcoming events include:

It’s only fitting we celebrate our 125th year with the communities that made us who we are,” Hodges said. “We take immense pride in being active members and good stewards of our communities. Our commitment goes beyond refreshing beverages; it’s about enriching lives, fostering connections and make a positive impact in every community we serve.”

Chattanooga Coca-Cola became the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler on July 21, 1899, when attorneys Benjamin F. Thomas and Joseph B. Whitehead signed an agreement with Asa Candler, president of The Coca-Cola Company, for exclusive rights to bottle the soft drink throughout most of the United States. Fellow Chattanooga attorney John T. Lupton stepped in as the third partner to help finance the first bottling plant in Chattanooga.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Coca-Cola UNITED purchased the Chattanooga Coca-Cola bottling franchise in 1926.