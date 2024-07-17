Coca-Cola UNITED Announces 2024 Pay It Forward Internship Class

Coca-Cola UNITED has selected the 2024 class of its Pay It Forward internship program, a week-long experience that provides students attending historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) an opportunity to celebrate their achievements and build on their success.

Coca-Cola UNITED selected 31 students who attend one of the 17 HBCUs in the company’s six-state footprint. Each student will receive a $2,000 stipend upon completion of the internship, as well as a lifetime Coca-Cola Brand Ambassadorship.

The 2024 class of Pay It Forward interns are:

Trinity Borman and Zy’Tavious Holloway, Alabama State University

Lauryn Ivery and Kayden Cortez, Albany State University

Porsha Brown and Solomon Bryant, Alcorn State University

Jannah Porterfield and Kristien Stephenson, Clark Atlanta University

Asia Collins and Jamey Sanders, Dillard University

Amari Martin and Amirah Pollock, Fort Valley State University

Olivia Dyer and Eniola Farinde, Grambling State University

Shatiya Steele and Jocelyn Tinker, Miles College

Antonio Sweeney and Elijah Megginson, Morehouse College

Ameer Phillips and Christopher Murray, Savannah State University

Curtis Williams and Kinnady Barlow, Southern University

Brynna Boyd and Courtney Melvin, Spelman College

Johnyko Bevans and Victoria Coney, Stillman College

Nya Moore, Talladega College

Davon Horne and Dawn Earles, Tuskegee University

Darius Mullen and Kenadi Charles, Xavier University of Louisiana

From July 15-19, students will gain experience in a wide range of roles at Coca-Cola UNITED, including sales, production, marketing and human resources. Among the main goals of Pay It Forward is to teach the students, to put it simply, how to go to work. The internship seeks to expose students to day-to-day business operations, the importance of networking and other skillsets that will prepare them for the job market.

“We are thrilled to welcome this year’s outstanding group of students to our Pay It Forward program,” said Coca-Cola UNITED President and CEO Mike Suco. “This internship is more than just a learning opportunity; it’s a platform for these future leaders to network, grow and better envision their career paths.”

In addition to hearing from Suco and other leaders within the company, the students will also have a special session with Larry Thornton of the Why Not Win Institute – a nonprofit organization that develops and cultivates individual excellence by bringing leaders and key leadership topics to current and future leaders.

In 2015, Coca-Cola UNITED teams in Birmingham and Montgomery established Pay It Forward to provide students with opportunities to succeed. Since that time, more than 100 students have participated in the program.