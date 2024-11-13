Applications Now Open for 2025 Coca-Cola UNITED Student Internship Program

Online applications are now open for Coca-Cola UNITED’s 2025 Student Internship Program. This prestigious opportunity allows students to gain hands-on experience in various departments of one the nation’s largest Coca-Cola bottlers and distributors. Applications opened November 1 and will close January 25, 2025.

From marketing to operations, interns will work side-by-side with industry professionals, build valuable skills and get an insider’s view of Coca-Cola UNITED’s business.

For more information and to apply online, click here .