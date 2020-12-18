College Park’s December Employee of the Month: Sandra Adu-Gyamfi

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Sandra Adu-Gyamfi, Supervisor – Quality Assurance, has achieved Employee of the Month for December.

Sandra’s nomination letter reads, “Sandra has been very helpful to us during the Line 5 start up. She has helped with SOP’s and everything we need to get the line started. Sandra has shown patience all the way and is very respectful. The line always starts up properly when she is here.”

Sandra has been working as a Quality Assurance Supervisor for one year. In her role, she is responsible for ensuring a variety of documents are completed including micro analysis, sensory, syrup blending, sanitation, plant supplies, internal audits, calibrations, GMPs, and PRP verifications. Throughout her time at College Park, she has helped her team win the Monthly Meals reward and the Spread the Red incentive for exceeding performance expectations. Sandra is also an active member of the Safety Committee, the Sustainability Team, the Internal Audit Team, and the Food Protection Team. When interviewed, Sandra said her overall goal is to ensure the products sent to customers are of good quality and are safe. She said she enjoys working for the College Park facility because of the cultural diversity and the great teams. She also finds fulfilment in being able to help employees across her department. In her spare time, Sandra enjoys reading, cooking, watching movies, and spending quality time with her family.

Please join us in congratulating Sandra Adu-Gyamfi on achieving Employee of the Month!