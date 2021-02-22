Employee Spotlight: Ken Francis, Sales Center Manager, Lake Charles, Louisiana

In celebration of Black History Month Coca-Cola UNITED recognizes our many associates that encourage, enlighten and uplift in our company and the community. We champion these associates and want to share a few special stories during this month. Cheers to our Coca-Cola UNITED Associates making a difference every day.

I began my career with Lake Charles Coca-Cola on August 18, 1997 as a Conventional Route Merchandiser. I held this position for a couple of years and then had the opportunity to move to the On-Premises side of our business as a Business Development Manager. In this position, prospecting for new business afforded me the opportunity to build relationships with customers as well as work with community leaders. This position proved to be the most valuable for my continued career opportunities in the company. I continued to serve in several other positions until I advanced to my current role of Sales Center Manager for our Lake Charles location.

I believe the future is very bright for our associates that can strategically zoom out from the individual day-to-day challenges and communicate the VALUE they bring to the future success of the organization and community.