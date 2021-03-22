Employee Spotlight: Brooke Bourque, Key Account Developer, Lafayette, Louisiana

In observance of Women’s History Month, Coca-Cola UNITED celebrates our associates who lead by extraordinary example. We raise our Coca-Cola bottles to you all! We are excited to spotlight a few of our talented associates throughout the month, and we are grateful for the contributions of our associates every day.

As a college student, I was often told, “Once you get your degree it will be easy to get a job.” I was eager to get out into the working world, but little did I know most sales jobs require not only a college degree, but also at least two years of sales experience. I thought to myself, “How am I supposed to get sales experience when no one will give me a chance?” Coca-Cola UNITED gave me that chance and I am forever grateful.

I began my career with Coca-Cola UNITED in 2007 as a Business Development Manager and during my time in that role, I was given the opportunity to sit on the board of the Apartment Association, serve as an Ambassador for United Way and help raise funds for Lafayette Education Foundation. In 2009, I became the Key Account Manager over Walmart, Target, and Sam’s Club for our Lafayette Sales Center. I was also given the opportunity to cover other channels such as Drug, Value and Independent Supers, where I have called on every level of management from store managers, district managers and regional managers.

I am married with a son and two stepdaughters, and in my spare time I enjoy watching my son play baseball with his travel team, watching my daughters play volleyball for their school and cooking and visiting with neighbors.

Coca-Cola UNITED has given me so many opportunities to grow professionally in my career. I’m super excited to see what the future holds!

To all the ladies out there: Believe in yourself and you will be unstoppable!!! Work hard, keep pushing and the opportunities will be limitless!