College Park’s March Employee of the Month: Rulon Powers

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Rulon Powers, Supervisor – Production, has achieved Employee of the Month for March.

Rulon’s nomination letter reads, “Rulon has been a great help in covering recent gaps. He has filled in working long hours while assisting with two shifts. When he comes in, there is no warm-up time or easing into the day as he jumps in headfirst. He checks with the leads to ensure their teams are taken care of while ensuring his own team is taken care of, as well. His leadership style is hands on engagement, which has led to his team’s success.”

After obtaining his Associates degree in Business Management, Rulon started his career with Coca-Cola UNITED as a Machine Operator in Montgomery, Alabama. He worked his way up to Team Lead, then transferred to the College Park facility when he was promoted to Production Supervisor. Rulon is an active member of College Park’s Safety Committee and the Continuous Improvement Team. He has helped his team surpass their monthly EBCO goals countless times and inspires them to work hard every day. When interviewed, Rulon said his favorite part of his job is developing and helping others reach their career goals. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his two children, playing the guitar, singing, recording music, taking road trips, eating 22 oz steaks, and going to church.

Please join us in congratulating Rulon Powers on achieving Employee of the Month!