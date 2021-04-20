College Park’s April Employee of the Month: Kirk Cheslack

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Kirk Cheslack, Technician – Lab, has achieved Employee of the Month for April.

Kirk’s nomination letter reads, “Kirk has come a long way and has grown to become a very good team player. He always shows up to work on time and is always ready to help his team. Kirk stays late to help other shifts cover what is needed and always makes sure his department is covered. He is a great source for the team.”

Kirk began his career at the College Park facility as a Machine Operator in 2015. After working in this position for two years, he transferred to the Quality Department where he became a Lab Technician. In this role, Kirk is responsible for ensuring every aspect of the product and packaging is of good quality before it is shipped to consumers. Kirk is an active member of the sensory team where he helps verify the taste, odor, and appearance of the product is in good condition before the packaging process begins. When interviewed, he said his favorite part of his job is ensuring the product meets the customers’ standards. In his spare time, Kirk enjoys trying new food and traveling the world.

Please join us in congratulating Kirk Cheslack on achieving Employee of the Month!