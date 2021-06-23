Athens Coca-Cola Celebrates Roger Laguins: Our Icon

An icon is defined as a person who is widely admired and has great influence. At Athens Coca-Cola Bottling Company, one person rises to that level, defining both influence and admiration.

His name is Roger Laguins.

In 2020, Athens Coca-Cola, part of the Coca-Cola UNITED family of local bottlers, turned 118. For 45 of those years, Roger has been a catalyst of change and progress, as well as an integral part of the Athens Coca-Cola’s success. On May 26, 1975, Roger began his career at Athens Coca-Cola as one of the first African-American teammates. Starting his journey in the fountain department, Roger made history when became the first African-American full-service vending driver at Athens Coca-Cola.

Roger’s work ethic, dedication and care toward fellow colleagues, customers and consumers has been and continues to be a source of inspiration to all in Athens. Technology advancements over the last four-and-a-half decades exemplified Roger’s ability to focus and adapt to the ever-changing work environment.

A native of Bishop, Georgia, Roger and his wife, Mary, have three sons. Athens Coca-Cola is honored to call two of Roger’s sons, Roderick and Joshua, teammates.

Roger, thank you for leading by example, for selflessly teaching us and making us better every day in every way. Thank you for sharing over 11,252 days with us, your Coke UNITED family!

This Coke is for you, Roger! Our Icon.