Mobile Coca-Cola Sponsors Mobile Baykeeper Bay Bites Festival

Mobile Coca-Coca was the beverage sponsor at Mobile Baykeeper’s annual Bay Bites Food Truck Festival held July 22 at Cooper Riverside Park. Hosted by Mobile Baykeeper’s Young Advisory Council leadership committee, Bay Bites benefits Mobile Baykeeper’s work for clean water, clean air and healthy communities.

Mobile Baykeeper exists to advocate for the Mobile Bay Watershed, which encompasses 65 percent of the land area for the state of Alabama and parts of Mississippi, Georgia and Tennessee. It is a vast network of over 250 separate waterways, including rivers, bays, creeks, bayous, lakes, cutoffs, branches and sloughs.