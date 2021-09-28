Coca-Cola UNITED Awarded 10-Year Pouring and Vending Rights Contract to BJCC

Coca-Cola UNITED Awarded 10-Year Pouring and Vending Rights Contract to BJCC

Birmingham, Alabama (Sept. 28, 2021) – Today, leadership of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) announced that Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has been awarded the soft drink pouring and vending rights for a term of 10 years with the BJCC. The agreement grants Coca-Cola UNITED exclusive rights to serve its products in all concession stands and vending machines at Protective Stadium, Legacy Arena, the concert hall, the exhibition halls and all other facilities throughout the BJCC through 2031.

“With Protective Stadium opening this weekend and Legacy Arena reopening in December, we’ll be back to welcoming more than one million visitors to the BJCC annually,” said Tad Snider, executive director and CEO, BJCC Authority. “Coca-Cola UNITED will help us serve those kinds of numbers with confidence. They’ve been a solid, long-term partner, and we look forward to growing that partnership as the BJCC looks toward serving the region on an even greater scale.”’

“Through the RFP process, Coca-Cola UNITED demonstrated their commitment to serving the Birmingham community as well as our facilities,” said Dennis Lathem, BJCC board chair. “Their proposal included elements that will add to the fan experience onsite at events and games, which supports our mission to create a welcoming, memorable experience for everyone who steps foot on the complex.”

In addition to securing soft drink pouring and vending rights throughout the complex, the agreement grants Coca-Cola UNITED the opportunity to market the Coca-Cola brand within BJCC facilities.

“As a company founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Coca-Cola UNITED is honored to partner with one of the city’s premier attractions,” said John Sherman, president and CEO of Coca-Cola UNITED. “Fostering local relationships and providing high-quality service are cornerstones of what we do, and we look forward to working with the BJCC to enhance the guest experience in the years to come.”

In January of this year, the BJCC announced a 12-year contract with Centerplate for all catering, food and beverage services at facilities throughout the complex.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc., founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the second largest privately held Coca-Cola bottler in North America and the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite®, AHA® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company® and Keurig Dr Pepper®.

For 119 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service, and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need.

About BJCC

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) is Alabama’s premier sports, convention and entertainment center. It is home to two exhibition halls offering 220,000 square feet for trade shows and exhibitions, as well as three entertainment venues including the state’s largest arena and concert hall. The BJCC campus also includes the Uptown Entertainment District, The Westin Birmingham Hotel and Alabama’s largest hotel, the 757-room Sheraton Birmingham. Visit bjcc.org.