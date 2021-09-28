College Park’s September Employee of the Month: Christopher Baswell

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Christopher Baswell, Technician – Maintenance 1, has achieved Employee of the Month for September.

Chris’ nomination letter reads, “Chris is an all-around employee that shows impressive performance throughout the plant. His dedication towards his work is like no other. Chris wrestles all obstacles in his way. When it comes to teamwork, he paves the way for his team’s success. We are happy and proud to have such a key player on our team.”

Chris began his career with Coca-Cola UNITED as a Maintenance Technician at the College Park facility over three years ago. Throughout his time with the company, Chris has helped his team win the monthly meals challenge multiple times for surpassing performance standards. When interviewed, he said his favorite part of his job is working on complex equipment, learning new techniques every day, and providing the world with drinks. In his spare time, Chris enjoys fishing and building container buildings.

Please join us in congratulating Chris Baswell on achieving Employee of the Month!