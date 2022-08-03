Sales Center Manager Eric Nyantakyi Inducted Into 100 Black Men of Savannah

Savannah Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Eric Nyantakyi was inducted into 100 Black Men of Savannah during a ceremony held July 30. Also in attendance was Coca-Cola UNITED Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director and fellow 100 Black Men member Carl Hill, who presented Nyantakyi with his official pin.

A chapter of 100 Black Men of America, 100 Black Men of Savannah “serve as a beacon of leadership by utilizing our diverse talents to create and environment in which Savannah youth are motivated to achieve and are empowered to become self-sufficient shareholders in the economic and social fabric of their communities.” With an aim to be Savannah’s premier mentoring organization, chapter members and volunteers provide personal and professional guidance, development and coaching for community youth with the purpose of strengthening them as individuals, community citizens and future professionals.