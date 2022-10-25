New Orleans Production Center Named Second Runner-Up For President’s Award For Quality Excellence

The New Orleans Coca-Cola Production Center, a facility of Coca-Cola UNITED in Harahan, Louisiana, was named second runner-up for the President’s Award for Quality Excellence presented by The Coca-Cola Company. Greg Babb, Director, Quality & Compliance, accepted the recognition on the team’s behalf.

In 2021, New Orleans Coca-Cola won the prestigious President’s Award, which honors the one manufacturing facility in the United States that delivers on the promise of consumer satisfaction and delight. The New Orleans facility earned the highest overall score in the President’s Quality Scoring Index and maintained all external certifications for quality, food safety, occupational safety and environmental impact. Established in 1902, New Orleans Coca-Cola today serves more than 5,000 customers in the greater metropolitan area. New Orleans Coca-Cola joined the Coca-Cola UNITED family in 2016.