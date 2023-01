Enjoy the Flavors of Mardi Gras! Artist Signing Events Set Feb. 2-9 in Louisiana, Mississippi

Enjoy the flavors of Mardi Gras with Barq’s Root Beer! Coca-Cola UNITED has again commissioned New Orleans artist Becky Fos to create vibrant artwork to capture the spirit of the season. Fos will sign free prints of her Barq’s artwork at select locations in Louisiana and Mississippi beginning Feb. 2 through Feb. 9. See the full schedule below:

Thursday, Feb. 2

Zuppardo’s Family Market, 5010 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana, 4-5 p.m.

Rouses Market, 2900 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana, 6-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Neco’s Family Market, 12342 Cable Bridge Road, Pass Christian, Mississippi, 4-5 p.m.

Froogel’s, 295 U.S. Hwy. 90, Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, 6-7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Super 1 Foods, 1500 Bonin Road, Youngsville, Louisiana, 10-11 a.m.

Rouses Market, 2900 E. Milton Ave., Youngsville, Louisiana, noon-1 p.m.

Rouses Market, 14630 Village Market St., Baton Rouge, 4-5 p.m.

Alexander’s Highland Market, 18111 Highland Market Drive, Baton Rouge, 6-7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 6

Winn-Dixie, 2104 Williams Blvd., Kenner, Louisiana 4-5 p.m.

Dorignac’s Food Center, 710 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, Louisiana 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Winn-Dixie, 5400 Tchoupitoulas St., New Orleans, 6-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Albertsons, 15232 George O’Neal, Baton Rouge, 4-5 p.m.

Winn-Dixie, 13002 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge, 6-7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9