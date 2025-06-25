Coca-Cola Amphitheater Opens With Community Celebration in Downtown Birmingham

A new era for live entertainment in Birmingham begins today as the Coca-Cola Amphitheater celebrates its grand opening. The celebration kicked off June 20 with remarks from local officials and a performance by music students from Red Mountain Theatre, followed by a community event offering fans a first look at the city’s newest music destination ahead of its first show on June 22.

The 9,300-capacity outdoor venue is located north of the Uptown Entertainment District and is a collaborative effort between the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC), the City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, and Live Nation. With more than 30 shows slated for its inaugural season, the amphitheater is set to become a major stop for national tours and a vibrant gathering place for the local community. Additionally, the venue will host community and private events.

Designed by Live Nation’s in-house global design group, Blueprint Studio, the Coca-Cola Amphitheater was built with the fan and artist experience at its core. Guests can expect superior sound, elevated food and beverage offerings, and premium hospitality. Boxholders will enjoy seasonal, chef-driven menus in the Vinyl Room lounge presented by Regions Bank and suite areas. Behind the scenes, artist areas feature lounges and collaborative spaces that offer a welcoming environment for performers and crews.

As part of today’s celebration, Live Nation also recognized their partnership with Birmingham-based nonprofit KultureCity, making the Coca-Cola Amphitheater a certified sensory-inclusive venue.

“By partnering with Live Nation, accessibility and inclusion become the headline act, creating unforgettable live experiences where every guest truly belongs,” said Uma Srivastava, Executive Director, KultureCity. “We are proud of Live Nation’s commitment to ensure all fans, no matter what their ability, can enjoy a concert and live event!”

The first official performance at the Coca-Cola Amphitheater took place June 22, headlined by comedian Matt Rife. The summer lineup includes Dave Matthews Band (June 24) Def Leppard (June 25), Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (June 28), Big Time Rush (July 9), Alabama Shakes (July 26), Rod Stewart (August 2), Teddy Swims (August 15), James Taylor (September 10), two nights with Phish (Sep 13 and 14), Nelly with Ja Rule (September 18), and many more.

For a full list of upcoming shows visit CocaColaAmphitheater.com and follow along at @CocaColaAmp on social media.

KEY QUOTES:

Mayor Randall L. Woodfin: “It’s an exciting day for Birmingham. The Coca-Cola Amphitheater is bringing new entertainment to our city that will serve our residents, attract more visitors and bring new life to the Northside community. This new venue solidifies Birmingham’s growing reputation as an entertainment destination.”

Jay Wilson, SVP of Booking, Live Nation: “The Coca-Cola Amphitheater isn’t just a place to see a show — it’s a modern venue built for music fans. As a new anchor in the Uptown District, Druid Hills and the Northside communities, it will attract major touring acts to Birmingham that might have once bypassed the city. We’re proud to be part of the fabric of this community, creating unforgettable live music experiences and contributing to Birmingham’s continued growth.”

Tad Snider, Executive Director & CEO, BJCC: “It took all of us playing a role to get to this day. With this addition, the BJCC can now offer a full range of entertainment options for audiences across Birmingham, Jefferson County, and surrounding communities. We’re incredibly proud to see this vision come to life and excited for what it means for the future of live entertainment in our region.”

Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commission President: “We’re proud to have this new venue in Jefferson County, and we are grateful for the partnership that made this possible. As I’ve said many, many times, when our community comes together this way, there’s no limit to what we can accomplish.”

Wardine Alexander, President Pro Tem, Birmingham City Council: “Our entire City Council understands that projects like this add to the quality of life for all of our residents, both by bringing in quality entertainment and also by ushering in more economic development that supports services across all districts.”

State Sen. Jabo Waggoner: “When I walked into the amphitheater for the first time, I was excited that we have something like this in Birmingham. I know that local residents and visitors are going to feel the same way when they see that first show. This is a wonderful legacy for everyone in our community.”