Coca-Cola UNITED Announces 2025 Pay It Forward Internship Class

Contact: Cassandra Mickens, Coca-Cola UNITED

CassandraMickens@ccbcu.com

For Immediate Release

32 students Represent 16 HBCUs in Bottling Territory

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (July 28, 2025) – Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED) has announced the 2025 class of its Pay It Forward internship program, a week-long, immersive experience designed to empower and inspire students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) located in UNITED’s bottling territory. This year’s cohort includes 32 exceptional students selected from 16 HBCUs in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Since its launch in 2015, Pay It Forward has provided more than 100 students with first-hand exposure to UNITED’s various business operations, leadership development and mentorship opportunities. Upon completing the internship, set for July 28 through Aug. 1, students will receive a $2,000 stipend and a lifetime Coca-Cola Brand Ambassadorship.

This year’s Pay It Forward interns are:

Makayla Blackmon and Parker Duncan, Alabama State University

Sanai Harris and Jesiah Taylor, Albany State University

Khari Allen and Jhada Wade, Alcorn State University

Amaya Campbell and Daniya Smith, Clark Atlanta University

Armani Allen and Akayla Bailey, Dillard University

Deondria Brown and Briana Madison, Fort Valley State University

Enoch Owoade and Nyic’Quavayion Willis, Grambling State University

Makel Patrick and Amanda Reese, Miles College

Brendt Johnson and Lawrence Nalls III, Morehouse College

Jaiden Grant and LePairea Harper, Savannah State University

Kaden Cook and Jakaya Hart, Southern University

Nia Long and Mackenzie Ray, Spelman College

Jamari Clemens and Nia Harris, Stillman College

Colbrina Flowers and Rodney Mutenhwa, Talladega College

Jordan McDonald and Jaidaiya Wright, Tuskegee University

Damieon Brown Jr. and Joseph Lewis, Xavier University of Louisiana

In addition to department rotations, the interns will:

Learn more about The World is My Yard, an HBCU initiative led by The Coca-Cola Company.

Participate in mock interviews hosted by UNITED’s human resources team.

Receive a professional headshot to support future career endeavors.

Engage in a leadership and professional development session with Larry Thornton, UNITED board member and founder of the Why Not Win Institute.

Shadow UNITED professionals whose roles align with their field of study and career goals.

“Pay It Forward equips students with the tools, skills and confidence needed to pursue their careers goals with purpose,” said Pam Cook, UNITED Corporate Director of Community and Stakeholder Engagement. “We’re looking forward to meaningful conversations as they share their tasks, insights and experiences, and we’re excited to support them as they continue exploring their passions and future career paths.”

###

About Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottling Company United, Inc. (UNITED), founded in 1902 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is among the largest bottlers and distributors of Coke products in the U.S. Now with its fifth generation of family working in the business, Coca-Cola UNITED has more than 10,000 associates located in more than 50 facilities across six southeastern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee). Historically significant franchises within our Coca-Cola UNITED family include Chattanooga, the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler; Atlanta, home of the worldwide Coca-Cola System; and Columbus, Georgia, development site of the original Coca-Cola formula.

Coca-Cola UNITED is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of leading sparkling (Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke®, Coke Zero Sugar®, Dr Pepper®, Sprite® and Fanta®) and still (smartwater®, vitaminwater®, Dasani®, POWERADE®, BODYARMOR®, Fairlife®, Gold Peak®, Monster® and Minute Maid®) non-alcoholic brands under exclusive franchise agreements principally with The Coca-Cola Company®, Keurig Dr Pepper® and Monster Energy Company®.

For more than 120 years, Coca-Cola UNITED has remained true to its foundational core values of Quality, Excellence, Integrity and Respect. Local relationships, personalized customer service and strong community engagement have been the foundation of our business for more than a century. Each year, millions of dollars are invested in our local communities, supporting education, community development, sustainability and nonprofit organizations that empower and impact those in need. Learn more at cocacolaunited.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).