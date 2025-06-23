Coca-Cola UNITED Announces 2025 Summer Interns

Twenty-seven college students and recent graduates representing seven states, the UK and the District of Columbia have been selected from more than 1,000 applicants to participate in Coca-Cola UNITED’s second annual Student Internship Program (SIP) this summer.

The participants are:

Charlie Ames , Business Economics Major, Hampden-Sydney College

, Business Economics Major, Hampden-Sydney College Joaquin Aponte , Finance Major, Tulane University

, Finance Major, Tulane University Saniya Beards , Business Management Major, Albany State University

, Business Management Major, Albany State University Casey Bowman , Accounting Major, Georgia State University

, Accounting Major, Georgia State University Caroline Cate , Business Management Major, Clemson University

, Business Management Major, Clemson University Sidney Chang , Business Administration Major, The Catholic University of America

, Business Administration Major, The Catholic University of America Jonathan Cochran , Business Administration Major, Oglethorpe University

, Business Administration Major, Oglethorpe University Claire Dubois , Business Analytics Major, Auburn University

, Business Analytics Major, Auburn University Caleb Jeanmarie , Business/Finance/Economics Major, Dillard University

, Business/Finance/Economics Major, Dillard University Reid Jewell , Business Administration and Finance Major, Samford University

, Business Administration and Finance Major, Samford University Annabelle Kemp , Marketing and Operations Management Major, University of Alabama

, Marketing and Operations Management Major, University of Alabama Noah Lockette , Communications/Digital Media Production Major, Jacksonville State University

, Communications/Digital Media Production Major, Jacksonville State University Parker McDaniel , Marketing Major, University of Alabama

, Marketing Major, University of Alabama Zane McPeters , Business Administration Major, Troy University

, Business Administration Major, Troy University Sumner Palmour , Data Analytics Major, University of Alabama at Birmingham

, Data Analytics Major, University of Alabama at Birmingham Lily Pate , Accounting Major, University of Mississippi

, Accounting Major, University of Mississippi Ash Perry , Accountancy Major, Samford University

, Accountancy Major, Samford University Ameer Phillips , Electronic Engineering Technology Major, Savannah State University

, Electronic Engineering Technology Major, Savannah State University Isabella Rodriquez , Journalism Major, Georgia State University

, Journalism Major, Georgia State University Jacob Rodriguez , Computer Science Major, Middle Georgia State University

, Computer Science Major, Middle Georgia State University Ajani Salvary , Political Science Major, Knox College

, Political Science Major, Knox College Conner Stevens , Marketing Major, Mississippi State University

, Marketing Major, Mississippi State University Antonio Sweeney , Communications Major, Morehouse College

, Communications Major, Morehouse College Alexandra Wallace , Business Administration/Marketing Major, Auburn University

, Business Administration/Marketing Major, Auburn University Anna Weiler , Business Administration/Marketing Major, University of North Alabama

, Business Administration/Marketing Major, University of North Alabama Cooper Wright , Business Marketing Major, Auburn University

, Business Marketing Major, Auburn University Ansley Veilands, Digital Marketing/Analytics Major, Regents University

The eight-week program introduces tomorrow’s leaders to the multi-faceted beverage industry, including manufacturing, supply chain, sales, distribution, finance and accounting, human resources, risk management, information technology, legal, public affairs, communications and marketing.

After rotating throughout the company’s various departments, participants shadow professionals working in their field of interest. They also take part in professional development workshops and enrichment activities.

“Our Summer Internship Program is a true behind-the-scenes pass to the Coca-Cola UNITED experience,” said Jennifer Gullo, Coca-Cola UNITED Talent Acquisition Director. “It’s more than just a learning opportunity; it’s a chance to build meaningful relationships, gain real-world skills and see firsthand what makes our culture so unique.”

Applications for the 2026 Student Internship Program will be available in the fall.