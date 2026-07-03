City of Hoover Sets Guinness World Records Title with Coca-Cola Can-Opening Event

History was made in Hoover, Alabama July 1 as the city officially earned a Guinness World Records title for the most people opening Coca-Cola cans simultaneously, bringing together thousands of community members for a memorable celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The record-setting moment took place during Hoover’s “4th on the First” celebration at the Hoover Met Complex. At the designated countdown, 2,842 participants raised Coca-Cola cans and opened them in unison, creating a celebratory toast that secured the new world record. The crowd surpassed the previous Guinness World Records title that had been set in Japan with more than 2,700 participants.

Coca-Cola UNITED was proud to partner with the City of Hoover to help make the historic achievement possible by providing limited-edition FIFA World Cup 26 Coca-Cola cans. The celebration included a U.S. Men’s National Team watch party in partnership with Birmingham Legion FC.

“This is such a refreshing way to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, to celebrate an amazing partnership with the City of Hoover and to celebrate hopefully the United States winning the game tonight,” said Scott Smith, Coca-Cola UNITED North Alabama Division Vice President.

P.S. The U.S. did indeed win the game, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0.