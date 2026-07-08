Cola-Cola UNITED Lights New Campus in Celebration of America 250

Coca-Cola UNITED illuminated its new Birmingham campus in celebration of America’s 250th birthday July 3-5. The patriotic lighting recognized the nation’s rich history and underscored Coca-Cola UNITED’s proud tradition of refreshing communities across the Southeast for more than a century.

Coca-Cola UNITED broke ground on its new $330 million campus in Birmingham’s Kingston community in 2024. The campus represents one of the company’s largest investments in its 124-year history and reflects its long-standing commitment to Birmingham, where Coca-Cola UNITED was founded in 1902. The campus is expected to open in late summer 2026, just months before Coca-Cola UNITED celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2027.