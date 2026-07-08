Tuscaloosa Coca-Cola, Centreville Main Street Unveil Historic Mural

Tuscaloosa Coca-Cola Bottling Company, a sales center of Coca-Cola UNITED, in proud partnership with Centreville Main Street, unveiled a newly restored Coca-Cola mural on July 7, on Centreville Town Square.

The restored 1940s mural is a tribute to Coca-Cola’s longtime presence in Southern communities and reflects a shared commitment to preserving local history. Fully funded through a partnership between Tuscaloosa Coca-Cola and The Coca-Cola Company, the restoration is both a community development initiative and a celebration of Centreville’s history.

The $20,000 project took approximately one year to complete and involved extensive historical research, photo verification and preservation planning to ensure the mural accurately reflected its original appearance. Planners credit the mural’s authenticity to Jim Oakley, former owner, publisher and editor of The Centreville Press newspaper. An original photo taken by Oakley in 1946 was instrumental in restoring the mural.

Speakers at the unveiling included Oakley, Centreville Mayor Barry Cooner, Centreville Main Street Board Chairman Ashton Cottingham, Tuscaloosa Coca-Cola Sales Center Manager Vann Scott, Ian Smith, Director of Franchise Leadership at The Coca-Cola Company, and John Kennedy, owner of the old Cleveland’s building where the mural is located.

“This project represents what can happen when businesses, nonprofits and community leaders come together around a shared vision,” Cottingham said. “The mural celebrates our history, strengthens our downtown and creates another reason for residents and visitors alike to experience everything Centreville has to offer.”

Said Scott, “This mural is a symbol of the relationships Coca-Cola has built with communities like Centreville over generations. We’re honored to help preserve this piece of local history and celebrate the people and stories that make this community so special.”

“Historic murals tell the story Coca-Cola’s connection to hometowns across America,” Smith said. “We’re proud to partner with local bottlers like Coca-Cola UNITED and community leaders to restore these landmarks, ensuring they can be enjoyed by future generations while supporting the revitalization of Main Streets across our region.”

Guests in attendance received a commemorative Centreville Coca-Cola bottle. Since 2020, Coca-Cola UNITED and the Coca-Cola Company have partnered with communities to restore murals across the Southeast. Locations in Alabama include Calera, Fayette, Waverly and Wetumpka.