Coca-Cola UNITED Welcomes 2026 Summer Interns

Forty students representing 22 universities are spending the summer learning about the beverage industry as Coca-Cola UNITED’s 2026 class of Pay It Forward Student Internship Program participants. These outstanding young leaders were selected from more than 1,800 applicants.

Over the course of eight weeks, the interns will take part in a hands-on experience that blends real-world learning with professional development. The program offers a well-rounded curriculum, including mentoring, business exposure and personal growth, along with opportunities to connect with leaders across multiple markets and functions.

“Our Pay It Forward Summer Internship Program is designed to immerse students into the heart of our business at Coca-Cola UNITED,” said Jennifer Gullo, Talent Acquisition Director. “It’s an opportunity to contribute to meaningful work, sharpen their skills and form valuable connections.”

Interns are based in one of three hub locations: Atlanta, Birmingham and New Orleans. The interns are:

Atlanta

Parker Chang , Clemson University

, Clemson University Jade De Jesus , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama Aaralyn Eaton , University of West Florida

, University of West Florida Kiran Echavarria , Tulane University

, Tulane University Charlize Humes , Florida State University

, Florida State University Brendt Johnson , Morehouse College

, Morehouse College Anay Kulkarni , Indiana University-Bloomington

, Indiana University-Bloomington Dexter Martin , Tuskegee University

, Tuskegee University Madelyn Moncrief , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama Sidney Morris , Morehouse College

, Morehouse College Lawrence Nalls , Morehouse College

, Morehouse College Mackenzie Ray , Spelman College

, Spelman College Cameron Rogin , Georgia Southern University

, Georgia Southern University Justin Schmitt , University of Georgia

, University of Georgia Katherine Sills , University of Georgia

, University of Georgia Danica Tai , University of Georgia

, University of Georgia Jesiah Taylor , Albany State University

, Albany State University Luke Wallace , Auburn University

, Auburn University Kenneth (KJ) White, Tuskegee University

Birmingham

Josi Arterburn , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama Nate Bernstein , University of Notre Dame

, University of Notre Dame Lauren Boyd , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama Mason Buxton , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama Danielle Chbeir , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama Kate Cotton , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama Caroline Cunningham , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama Justin Fomby , University of West Alabama

, University of West Alabama Evie Gambino , Auburn University

, Auburn University Saif Ghabayen , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama Mia Muñoz , Jacksonville State University

, Jacksonville State University Rodney Mutenhwa , Talladega College

, Talladega College Marilee Taylor , Troy University

, Troy University Lotte Wambsganss , Auburn University

, Auburn University Reagan Wells , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama Ethan Wylie, University of Alabama at Birmingham

New Orleans

Demond Brisco , Xavier University of Louisiana

, Xavier University of Louisiana Luke Flurry , Auburn University

, Auburn University Ari Harris , Southern University-Baton Rouge

, Southern University-Baton Rouge Claire Lawrence , University of Alabama

, University of Alabama Abby Matherne, Louisiana State University

Applications for the 2027 Pay It Forward Student Internship Program will open in Fall 2026.