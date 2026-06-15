Coca-Cola UNITED Welcomes 2026 Summer Interns
Forty students representing 22 universities are spending the summer learning about the beverage industry as Coca-Cola UNITED’s 2026 class of Pay It Forward Student Internship Program participants. These outstanding young leaders were selected from more than 1,800 applicants.
Over the course of eight weeks, the interns will take part in a hands-on experience that blends real-world learning with professional development. The program offers a well-rounded curriculum, including mentoring, business exposure and personal growth, along with opportunities to connect with leaders across multiple markets and functions.
“Our Pay It Forward Summer Internship Program is designed to immerse students into the heart of our business at Coca-Cola UNITED,” said Jennifer Gullo, Talent Acquisition Director. “It’s an opportunity to contribute to meaningful work, sharpen their skills and form valuable connections.”
Interns are based in one of three hub locations: Atlanta, Birmingham and New Orleans. The interns are:
Atlanta
- Parker Chang, Clemson University
- Jade De Jesus, University of Alabama
- Aaralyn Eaton, University of West Florida
- Kiran Echavarria, Tulane University
- Charlize Humes, Florida State University
- Brendt Johnson, Morehouse College
- Anay Kulkarni, Indiana University-Bloomington
- Dexter Martin, Tuskegee University
- Madelyn Moncrief, University of Alabama
- Sidney Morris, Morehouse College
- Lawrence Nalls, Morehouse College
- Mackenzie Ray, Spelman College
- Cameron Rogin, Georgia Southern University
- Justin Schmitt, University of Georgia
- Katherine Sills, University of Georgia
- Danica Tai, University of Georgia
- Jesiah Taylor, Albany State University
- Luke Wallace, Auburn University
- Kenneth (KJ) White, Tuskegee University
Birmingham
- Josi Arterburn, University of Alabama
- Nate Bernstein, University of Notre Dame
- Lauren Boyd, University of Alabama
- Mason Buxton, University of Alabama
- Danielle Chbeir, University of Alabama
- Kate Cotton, University of Alabama
- Caroline Cunningham, University of Alabama
- Justin Fomby, University of West Alabama
- Evie Gambino, Auburn University
- Saif Ghabayen, University of Alabama
- Mia Muñoz, Jacksonville State University
- Rodney Mutenhwa, Talladega College
- Marilee Taylor, Troy University
- Lotte Wambsganss, Auburn University
- Reagan Wells, University of Alabama
- Ethan Wylie, University of Alabama at Birmingham
New Orleans
- Demond Brisco, Xavier University of Louisiana
- Luke Flurry, Auburn University
- Ari Harris, Southern University-Baton Rouge
- Claire Lawrence, University of Alabama
- Abby Matherne, Louisiana State University
Applications for the 2027 Pay It Forward Student Internship Program will open in Fall 2026.