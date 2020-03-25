College Park’s March Employee of the Month: Kelvin Dixon

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Kelvin Dixon, Operator – Machine 2, has achieved Employee of the Month for March.

Kelvin’s nomination letter reads, “Kelvin is a model team player. You can routinely find him at his machine making sure it is running efficiently and is kept clean. During down days, Kelvin comes in to ensure the detail cleaning of his area is completed. He is also willing to assist in fixing the machine when possible.”

Kelvin has been working for Coca-Cola United for over 20 years. Throughout his time with the company, he has worked as a Machine Operator on the 6-packer, the mead packer, and on line 2 at College Park. Kelvin has had perfect attendance 5 years consecutively in his career. When interviewed, he said his favorite part of his job is having the freedom and ability to adapt to challenges that arise with his machine. He also enjoys spending time with his team members and working in a collaborative setting. In his spare time, Kelvin enjoys going fishing, spending time at his church, and being with family.

Please join us in congratulating Kelvin Dixon on achieving Employee of the Month!