College Park’s May Employee of the Month: Shannkera Coleman

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Shannkera Coleman, Operator – Machine 2, has achieved Employee of the Month for May.

Shannkera’s nomination letter reads, “From day one, Shannkera came in the door quickly picking up the flow of things. She is a team player and will do whatever it takes to help the team be more successful. She is driven and loves a challenge. Shannkera is dedicated to learning every machine one by one. She is aiming for more leadership opportunities and is wanting to move up as she shows the thirst to learn the next level roles. Not once have you heard a complaint, but she does whatever it takes to be successful.”

Shannkera has been working for Coca-Cola United for five months now. In her time at College Park, she has worked as a Machine Operator on the Depal, Kister, Labeler and Filler on lines 2, 3 and 4. She has helped her team achieve the monthly meal award, an incentive given to the team that exceeds the monthly EBCO goal standards. When interviewed, Shannkera said she enjoys learning different leadership strategies from her supervisors and how to run each machine efficiently. In her spare time, she likes spending time with her loved ones and travelling whenever safe and possible.

Please join us in congratulating Shannkera Coleman on achieving Employee of the Month!