College Park’s New Line Record Run

On May 8, 2020, College Park’s Line 4, 2nd shift team broke the record for producing the most product in one eight-hour shift for their line. The team produced a total of 40,520 cases with an EBCO (Efficiency Before Changeover) rate of 105.38% and a yield of 99.97%. They exceeded their EBCO goal by 25.38% and their yield goal by 0.47%. Please join the College Park facility in congratulating Line 4, 2nd shift on achieving their new record run!