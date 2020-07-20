College Park’s July Employee of the Month: Brent Davis

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Brent Davis, Technician- Maintenance 2, has achieved Employee of the Month for July.

Brent’s nomination letter reads, “Brent goes above and beyond the call of duty on a daily basis. Not only does he ensure that the everyday responsibilities of his work area are completed, but he also assists others whenever needed. Brent is very knowledgeable of all the equipment in the facility and helps to keep production running. He is cooperative and devoted to sharing his knowledge with others. We depend heavily on his expertise, excellent work history and helping hand. Brent is a real asset to not just our team but to College Park and UNITED as a whole.”

Brent has been working as a Maintenance Technician at College Park for almost three years and has learned how to utilize and repair all of the production machinery. In May of this year, he assisted Line 4, second shift in creating a new record run by producing 40,520 cases of product. Brent is an active member of the College Park Safety Committee where he participates in discussions about creating a safe work environment. When interviewed, Brent said he enjoys his role in the company because he feels satisfied when he can fix a machine in a timely manner. In his spare time, Brent enjoys fishing, camping with his family and travelling.

Please join us in congratulating Brent Davis on achieving Employee of the Month!