Partnership: Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Black History Month and the Centennial of the Negro Baseball League will be commemorated with a special exhibit at the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame during the month of February.

The Macon Coca-Cola Bottling Company is the proud sponsor this special exhibit located in the Rotunda, main entrance, of the Hall. The exhibit case will include memorabilia as well as videos of some of the Negro League players provided by Georgia Public Television. The memorabilia will include photographs, programs, newspaper articles, and uniforms. One item is an original Coca Cola poster of Jackie Robinson and Satchel Paige, pictured below. The Negro Baseball League athletes led the way in breaking the color barrier of Major League Baseball plus society, and we are honored to recognize their contributions.

Due to the Macon Coca-Cola Bottling Company sponsoring the Hall during Black History Month admission will be free for everyone to enter in February. Also for the entire year of 2021, Coca-Cola UNITED associates and their immediate families will receive free admission to the Hall.

The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and Museum in Macon, Georgia, is the country’s largest state sports museum. The 43,000 square feet state-of-the-art museum houses over 3,000 artifacts. From the old style ticket booths to the brick columns in the rotunda and special lighting, the museum invites visitors to experience the history of sports in Georgia with more than 14,000 square feet of high-energy exhibit space and a Hall of Fame corridor that honors the over 400 inductees.