College Park’s February Employee of the Month: Berna McNeil

The College Park facility is pleased to announce that Berna McNeil, Operator – Machine Lead, has achieved Employee of the Month for February.

Berna’s nomination letter reads, “Berna is very motivated to see her team win. She has come a long way and is getting better every day. Berna is always around when there is an issue with her line, and she is always willing to help. She is a great team player!”

Berna has been working for Coca-Cola UNITED for over 15 years. In her time with the company, she has worked on the Filler, the Packer, the Kister, and the Labelers. Berna has helped her line achieve outstanding performance awards such as monthly meals and the quarterly incentives challenge multiple times. She also is an active member of the Sustainability Team and the Incentives Committee where she contributes to discussions surrounding the plant’s improvement goals. When interviewed, Berna said she enjoys ensuring her line produces quality product from beginning to end. In her spare time, she enjoys reading and watching NBA.

Please join us in congratulating Berna McNeil on achieving Employee of the Month!