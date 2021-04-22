Birmingham Area Coca-Cola Scholar Gets Surprise Visit

2021 Coca-Cola Scholar Ria Shah, a senior at Hoover High School in Hoover, Alabama, received a surprise visit from Coca-Cola UNITED representatives who personally congratulated her on winning a $20,000 college scholarship. A special thanks goes to the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation for helping coordinate the visit. Congratulations to Ria and the entire 33rd class of Coke Scholars, including 9 total winners from Coca-Cola UNITED’s local bottling territories! Watch the video featuring Ria below: