Employee Spotlight: Thy Chan, Environmental Health and Safety(EHS) Specialist 1, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Corporate)

Coca-Cola UNITED is proud to observe Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, observed annually in May to honor and celebrate the history, culture and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S. Throughout this month, we will showcase a few of our associates of AAPI heritage who add value and create a positive impact on our company and our communities.

I began my career at Coca-Cola UNITED the Friday before the pandemic shut everything down in 2020, and last month, I celebrated my 1-year anniversary! I feel very fortunate to have been offered the opportunity to start my journey prior to such an unexpected turn of events.

Currently I am the Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Specialist, based in Baton Rouge. I am responsible for providing support and oversight for the Baton Rouge manufacturing operations in the areas of OSHA, EPA, and CORE compliance.

I like that there is opportunity within this company to further yourself and advance your career. I don’t know where my journey will go next, but I know that here within United I have the support that I need to succeed and continue growing with the company.