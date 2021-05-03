Mobile Coca-Cola Joins Relay for Life of Citronelle

As team “United Coke Cares,” Mobile Coca-Cola associates hosted a breakfast and raffle that raised more than $500 for Relay for Life of Citronelle, benefitting the American Cancer Society.

The Relay For Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given or awareness raised, our communities are teaming up – virtually or in person – to make a difference. For more information about the 2021 event, click here.